Manish Tewari's 'individual view': Hamas is a terrorist organisation

New Delhi: While the Congress refused to condemn Hamas' attacks on Israel, its MP Manish Tewari called Hamas a terrorist organisation on Thursday.

Advertisment

Since the Congress Working Committee passed a resolution without any mention of Hamas, Tewari's views are being seen as his 'individual' view as the Congress party is expected to distance itself very soon.

The act of Congress was called out by its sympathisers even as BJP termed it as yet another appeasement attempt ahead of Assembly elections in five states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

Taking to X, Tewari, former Union minister for Information and Broadcasting, wrote: Hamas is a terrorist organisation who have now illegally controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007 after of course strong-arming an election and booting out physically the Fateh & PLO from the Gaza Strip.

Advertisment

Supporting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's comment that "Every Hamas member is a dead man", Tewari wrote: Terrorists & Terrorism has no religion, no ideology, no philosophy & no moral compunctions. There are no good terrorists. A good terrorist should be a dead terrorist.

At the same time, Tewari said that the Cause of the Palestinian people is not served by butchering innocent people.