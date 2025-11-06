Manish Tewari meets Vice President, expresses concern over PU restructuring

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari on Thursday met Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and expressed concern over the restructuring of the Panjab University Senate and Syndicate by the central government and demanded the complete withdrawal of the decision.

In a post on X, the senior Congress leader said, "Met Vice President of India C P Radhakrishan. Congratulated him on his election. Apprised him with my views on the continuing impasse qua the restructuring of Panjab University Chandigarh Senate and Syndicate".

Sources said Tewari is learnt to have told the Vice President, who is also the Chancellor of Panjab University, that the decision of restructuring of Panjab University Senate and Syndicate must be withdrawn.

Amid mounting pressure from various political leaders and protesting students, the Centre has decided to "put on hold" the implementation of its earlier notification, which proposed the restructuring of the Panjab University's governing bodies.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asked the Union government to completely roll back its move of restricting the Panjab University's governing bodies and also said his government will explore all legal options in this regard.

According to a fresh notification issued by the Centre, "the Central Government hereby directs that the Punjab University Act, 1947 (East Punjab Act 7 of 1947), shall have effect from the date, as appointed by the Central Government, subject to the following modifications." The Centre, in its earlier decision, had restructured the decision-making bodies of the Centre-controlled varsity, reducing the number of people on its Senate and Syndicate, all of whom will henceforth be nominated and not elected.