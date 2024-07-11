Manish Verma becomes JD(U) national general secretary

Patna, Jul 11 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's key aide Manish Kumar Verma, who had joined the JD(U) a couple of days ago, was on Thursday designated as the party's national general secretary.

Verma's elevation has received approval of the CM, who is also the JD(U)'s national president and it comes into force "with immediate effect", according to a party statement.

A former IAS officer who took voluntary retirement in 2021, Verma had been serving as an Additional Adviser to the chief minister and a member of the state disaster management authority until joining the party.

Verma, who belongs to Nitish Kumar's native district of Nalanda, joined the IAS in 2000 and got the Odisha cadre, where he served for 12 years before coming to his home state on deputation.