Manisha was our daughter, there should be no politics over her death: Nayab Saini

Chandigarh, Aug 24 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday accused the opposition of doing politics over the death of a 19-year-old teacher in Bhiwani.

"We told the opposition that Manisha was our daughter, there should be no politics over her death. This is unfortunate. We have said we are ready for a discussion and the government will give a reply to every point raised... But the opposition is repeatedly raking up the matter, which is unfortunate," Saini told reporters in Panipat.

He was asked about the Haryana Assembly witnessing six adjournments on the first day of the monsoon session on Friday as the opposition Congress demanded an immediate discussion on the "deteriorating" law and order in the state.

As the ruckus continued, Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan had told the opposition Congress on Friday that their adjournment motion was under consideration and that they should allow the Question Hour to be taken up first. Later in the day on Friday, the Speaker had accepted the Opposition's motion. The matter will now be discussed on Tuesday.

On Friday, in the Assembly, Saini had told the opposition, "We are ready to discuss the law and order issue." Referring to the death of 19-year-old Manisha in Bhiwani recently, the chief minister had said, "She is our daughter." Manisha's body was found in a field in Bhiwani on August 13. She had gone missing on August 11 after leaving the school, purportedly to enquire about admission at a nursing college.

Her death caused massive outrage, with people earlier blocking roads in the district and Manisha's family and the opposition parties, including the Congress, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

Based on her family's demand, the Haryana government had on August 20 said it is going to hand over the probe into her death to the CBI.

The emergence of a purported "suicide note" in the death case on Monday had added a twist to the investigation.

Bhiwani Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar had earlier said the purported suicide note was found near Manisha's body in a bag, which also had her Aadhaar card and other documents. He had said that there was proof of Manisha buying insecticide.

"In the viscera sample, the presence of insecticide has been confirmed in the body. So, there is self-purchase, there is a suicide note, there is poison in the body," the SP had said last week.

During his Sunday's interaction with reporters in Panipat, Nayab Saini further said, "For justice to Manisha, the government is doing everything possible." At the same time, he said, "Sometimes the issues are such...(during investigations earlier) it came up that Manisha had purchased pesticide from a shop, all these things have come in medical reports (referring to the presence of insecticide in her body)".

Meanwhile, amid a row over Congress's 'vote theft' allegations targeted at the EC and BJP, Saini, while replying to a question, said, "When they (Congress) used to lose polls, they used to blame EVMs. Then he (Rahul Gandhi) started roaming with a copy of the Constitution. This time, he is raising the vote theft issue. They keep bringing such issues." Slamming the Congress, Saini alleged, "Vote thefts used to take place during their time... But today everything has been made transparent".

Saini also interacted with reporters on the sidelines after flagging off a half-marathon event in Dabwali in Sirsa district earlier in the day.

Taking a jibe at the opposition, the chief minister told reporters in Dabwali that it has no issues to raise.

Taking on the Haryana unit of Congress, Saini said, "Those who are questioning law and order know very well that during their rule, the system had completely collapsed." "At that time, if any incident happened with a woman, not even an FIR was registered. In contrast, during the present government, the police are working swiftly. If anyone commits a crime, the police ensure that he is put behind bars," the CM said. PTI SUN RT