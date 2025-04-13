Manjeet Mahal gang member held with cache of weapon; Delhi police say potential gangwar averted

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) A member of the Manjeet Mahal gang has been held with a cache of weapons, including an imported 9mm Beretta pistol, with police claiming to have averted a potential gangwar in the Dwarka and Najafgarh areas with the arrest.

Dinesh alias Mogli, a resident of Dariyapur Khurd village, was arrested on Saturday.

According to the police, Dinesh (32) has a chilling criminal history. He was involved in the infamous 2015 quadruple murder of four members of the rival Naveen Khati gang.

Along with an associate, Ravinder, Dinesh had killed the four people and later burned the bodies in a forest near Bahadurgarh in Haryana. He was arrested but released on bail after spending seven years in jail.

On Saturday, Dinesh was caught with a 9 mm Beretta pistol, a country-made pistol, 13 bullets, and three empty cartridges. Police believe that the weapons were intended to be used in a high-profile violent act to boost the gang's influence.

Police revealed that during his time in prison, Dinesh had forged deeper ties with other criminal outfits, including the Rajesh Sarkari gang of Haryana, and further embedded himself within the Manjeet Mahal network.

"After his release, he was allegedly awaiting instructions to carry out another violent act to mark his gang's resurgence in West Delhi," said a police officer. PTI BM NSD