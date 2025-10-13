Manjhi sulks, Kushwaha says 'time will tell the rest' as NDA announces seat sharing for Bihar polls

Patna, Oct 13 (PTI) Differences among the constituents of the ruling NDA in Bihar have once again come to the fore after the seat-sharing arrangements were announced for the upcoming assembly elections.

Smaller allies Hindustani Awam Morcha, headed by Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha of Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha, which got six seats each, have expressed their resentment over the seat-sharing formula.

The ruling NDA on Sunday announced seat sharing for the elections to the 243-member assembly, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and the BJP deciding to contest 101 constituencies each, and leaving the rest for smaller allies. Union minister Chirag Paswan will field candidates of his Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in 29 seats.

Commenting on the seat-sharing arrangements, Manjhi told reporters on Sunday, "What the high command has decided, we have accepted. But by giving us just six seats, they have underestimated us. It may cost the NDA in the elections." Similarly, Kushwaha, in a late-night post on X, addressed his party workers after seat sharing was announced, and wrote, "Dear friends/colleagues, I seek your forgiveness. The number of seats we got is not as per your expectations. I understand that this decision will hurt those colleagues who aspired to be candidates of our party." "Today, in many homes, food might not have been cooked. However, I am sure you all understand the constraints and limitations of both me and the party. I humbly request you to let the anger subside, and then you will yourself realise how appropriate or inappropriate the decision is. Time will tell the rest," he added.

Manjhi, who had been insisting on "at least 15 seats" on the grounds that he needed to win eight for his party to get "recognised", left for Patna just before the formula was announced in the national capital, but stopped short of coming out in revolt.

This is the first time that the two top constituents of the NDA in the state are contesting an equal number of seats.

In Patna, state Congress spokesperson Rajesh Rathor took a jibe at the NDA, alleging that "the seat-sharing arrangement makes it clear that the BJP has cut Nitish Kumar to size".

"Ever since the two parties have been allies, this is for the first time that the JD(U) will not be contesting a higher number of seats than the BJP, in an assembly election. It is a clear signal that in the days to come, the BJP will devour the JD(U)," he added. PTI PKD ACD