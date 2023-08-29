Manjinder Sirsa appointed BJP national secretary, Anil Antony national spokesperson

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday appointed Manjinder Singh Sirsa as a party national secretary and Anil Antony as national spokesperson.

Antony, son of former defence minister A K Antony, is a BJP national secretary. He had joined the party in April.

"Jagat Prakash Nadda, National President, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), appointed Manjinder Singh Sirsa as national secretary of the party," the BJP said in a statement, adding that the appointment will come into force with immediate effect. In a separate statement, the party said the BJP president has appointed "Anil Antony, national secretary, as the party's national spokesperson". His appointment as national spokesperson will come into force with immediate effect, it said.

Sirsa, a former member of the Delhi legislative assembly, had joined the BJP after quitting the Shiromani Akali Dal in December 2021, a few months ahead of the Punjab polls in 2022. His joining the BJP was then seen as a shot in the arm for the party with him being a prominent face of the Akali Dal in the national capital. PTI PK ANB ANB