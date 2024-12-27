Manmohan Singh: A visionary who rebuilt India's economy like 'magician', says A K Antony

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 27 (PTI) Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was a visionary who rebuilt the India's economy like a "magician", veteran Congress leader A K Antony said on Friday.

Advertisment

Addressing the media, the former defence minister in the Singh-led UPA government highlighted the transformative reforms introduced during his tenure, particularly the Food Security Act, which became a landmark legislation benefiting crores of the middle class in India.

The Congress Working Committee member described Sonia Gandhi's decision to nominate Manmohan Singh as prime minister a "second surprise," following her unexpected choice to decline the role herself, despite pressure from opposition parties, including the Left, to assume the position.

"Although there were doubts about how someone who was not a seasoned politician would lead the country, Singh, during his 10 years in power, proved himself to be one of the most experienced and respected leaders the world has ever seen," Antony said.

Advertisment

"World leaders listened to him during crises, particularly economic slowdown," he added.

Antony also pointed out that under Singh’s leadership, India achieved significant strides in economic and military strength.

"Countries across the globe sought stronger relations with India during his tenure," he added.

Advertisment

Antony described Singh as a disciplined and humble leader, recounting how he carried his own bag, refusing assistance from others.

"Is there such a man? A prime minister with such dignity and respect for his colleagues. He was the most respected prime minister in India. There are many good people, but none quite like him," Antony recalled.

He termed Singh’s demise as the biggest loss to the nation in recent times.

Advertisment

"From the moment he accepted Congress membership when he assumed the role of finance minister, he worked as a loyal, dedicated, and disciplined leader," the former defence minister said.

Recalling Singh's generosity towards Kerala, Antony said that he maintained a non-discriminatory stance towards all states, regardless of the ruling party.

"He was a leader who lived for the country, respected by everyone across party lines. His void is irreplaceable," Antony said, adding that Singh was respected by all in the Rajya Sabha.

Advertisment

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died at AIIMS, New Delhi on Thursday. He was 92. PTI ARM ARM KH