Manmohan Singh boldly steered India through critical transition: Dhankhar

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday condoled the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, saying he transformed India's economic landscape.

A Padma Vibhushan awardee and architect of India's economic liberalisation in 1991, Singh "boldly steered our nation through a critical transition, opening new pathways for growth and prosperity", the Vice President Secretariat said, quoting Dhankhar who is also chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.

Singh was a former member of the Upper House.

He said in Singh's passing, India has lost a leader of towering intellect and a statesman par excellence.

"His legacy will forever guide Bharat's growth trajectory. My heartfelt condolences to his family and countless admirers in this difficult hour," Dhankhar said.

He recalled that as the vice president, he had the privilege to engage in meaningful, insightful interactions with Singh at his residence.

"His profound understanding of economy, gentle demeanour and unwavering commitment to India's progress will forever be etched in my memory," Dhankhar said.