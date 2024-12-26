Manmohan Singh created distinct identity in Indian politics: Shekhawat on ex-PM's death

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat condoled the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday, saying he created a distinct identity in Indian politics as an expert in economics.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died here on Thursday night. He was 92.

"The demise of former Prime Minister Shri Manmohan Singh is very sad news. He created a distinct identity in Indian politics as an expert in economics. His good deeds will be remembered. I pray to God to give strength to the family and supporters. Respectful tribute! Om peace!" the Union minister posted on X in Hindi.

Singh's death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted in the Emergency ward around 8.30 pm in a critical condition.

An AIIMS bulletin said "he was treated for age related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home" on December 26. PTI KND SKY SKY