Manmohan Singh gave new direction to country''s economy: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar, Dec 26 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh and said that the Congress leader gave a "new direction to the country's economy".

Ex-Odisha chief minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik also condoled the death of Singh, and said the "erudite and humble" leader will be remembered as the "architect of economic reforms".

Majhi said Singh was a "great son of the country and respected all over the world for his knowledge and skills in the field of economics".

Singh's death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted to the Emergency ward around 8.30 PM in a critical condition.

"As the finance minister, he gave a new direction to the country's economy. Due to his liberal economic policies, India started its journey as a major economy of the world. As the prime minister, he accelerated the development of the country in various fields," Majhi said in a statement.

Taking to X, Majhi said, “Deeply saddened by the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. His dedication, integrity, and calm leadership will always be remembered. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath bless his soul and grant him eternal peace”.

Patnaik said. "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister #ManmohanSingh. He has served the country illustriously in different capacities. The erudite and humble leader will be remembered as the architect of economic reforms which provided the foundation for the new India and brought positive changes in the lives of people. My thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and followers. Om Shanti." Singh, who was prime minister for two terms in the Congress-led UPA government from 2004 to 2014, had been in poor health for the last few months.

He is survived by wife Gurcharan Singh and three daughters.

Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo, in a post on X, said, “A visionary leader, an exceptional economist, and a humble statesman. Dr. Manmohan Singh's contributions to India’s growth and progress will always be remembered. Omm Shanti.” PTI AAM BDC