Manmohan Singh library with 1,200 books opens; encapsulates journey of country, Cong

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Sections dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Indira Gandhi, multiple volumes of "The Encyclopedia of the Congress", as well as the party's poll manifestoes, are part of a library named after former prime minister Manmohan Singh in the Congress headquarters.

The library was inaugurated by Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday in the presence of Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur and other members of the family, as well as party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi.

The library houses about 1,200 books, to begin with, which encapsulate the journey of the country and the Congress.

"Today, on the occasion of Dr. Manmohan Singh ji's birthday, we inaugurated the Dr. Manmohan Singh Research Centre and Library at Indira Bhawan, New Delhi. Dr. Singh's life and work are a beacon of simplicity, honesty, and dedication," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on Facebook.

"This centre is not just a tribute to his legacy but a reminder for future generations of what true service to the nation looks like," he said.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Today on the occasion of the 93rd birth anniversary of Dr Manmohan Singh, the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi ji inaugurated the Dr Manmohan Singh Research Center and Library in the presence of Gursharan Kaur ji." Though the Congress had an informal library at its 24, Akbar Road headquarters but this is the first time the party has built a proper library with over 1,200 books, including many rare ones at its new Indira Bhawan headquarters.

As one enters the library, what catches the eye is a rare photograph of all the members of the Constituent Assembly who framed India's Constitution, while on the other side is a photograph of Manmohan Singh in his office in 1991, the year he presented his historic budget as the finance minister that ushered in liberalisation.

There are separate sections dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi and India's first prime minister Nehru. There are also separate sections for Singh, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Patel, Subhas Chandra Bose and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, among others. There are also books on former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao.

The library houses biographies, selected works and selected speeches of many freedom fighters. It also has books on diplomacy and country-specific books on their bilateral ties with India.

An interesting section houses several volumes of "The Encyclopedia of the Indian National Congress" that consists of the entire history of the party since 1885, including commentaries, speeches and minutes of Congress Working Committee meetings. This encyclopedia has been compiled by a librarian from the party's office at 5, Rajendra Prasad Road -- Abdul Moin Zaidi -- and his wife Shahida Gufran Zaidi.

There are several books by Zaidi, documenting the 139-year history of the party.

The library also has manifestoes of the party from all general elections since 1951-52.

It has historic pictures -- from Nehru and VK Krishna Menon walking together to founding leaders of the Congress -- A O Hume, Dadabhai Naoroji and William Wedderburn -- in one frame.

Several books written by P Chidambaram, Shashi Tharoor, Mani Shankar Aiyar, Manish Tewari and Salman Khurshid, are also part of the library.

There are also books on leaders of other parties, including former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in the library.

Indira Gandhi Bhawan, designed by Hafeez Contractor, was inaugurated earlier this year. It narrates the tale of the party's 139-year-old history with its walls adorning pictures from the freedom struggle to the party's governance achievements.

Earlier, Kharge and Rahul Gandhi paid homage to Singh on his birth anniversary. They remembered him as a man of humility and wisdom, and for his historic contribution to building a strong economy. PTI ASK ZMN