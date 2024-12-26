Manmohan Singh made important contribution to India's development: Gujarat CM

Ahmedabad, Dec 26 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday expressed grief over former prime minister Manmohan Singh's death, and said he made an important contribution to the country's development.

Singh, 92, died in Delhi on Thursday night.

"Extremely sad to hear about the death of former Prime Minister and renowned economist Dr Manmohan Singh," Patel said in a post on X.

"Dr Singh made an important contribution for the development of the country while discharging his duties on various positions," he said.

"May lord give peace to his departed soul and give strength to his family members to bear this loss," the chief minister further said. PTI PD KRK