Manmohan Singh never discouraged colleagues, his presence empowered those around: Shivraj Patil

Latur, Dec 27 (PTI) Former Union minister Shivraj Patil Chakurkar on Friday condoled the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, stating that he never demeaned or discouraged his colleagues, and his presence and guidance empowered those around him to achieve greater heights.

He said that Singh's remarkable leadership steered India out of severe economic crises and the liberalisation policy helped position India on the global stage.

Singh, who opened up the economy as finance minister and served as prime minister for two consecutive terms, died on Thursday at the age of 92.

Patil served as Union home minister during the first United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government led by Manmohan Singh in 2004.

He said, "Dr Manmohan Singh was an exceptionally learned economist and an exemplary prime minister. He dedicated his intellect to guiding others onto the right path and offered invaluable counsel to all who sought his wisdom." His profound understanding and calm demeanour proved instrumental in addressing the country's challenges, the former Lok Sabha speaker said.

"Even during his tenure as prime minister, he commanded immense respect not only in India but across the globe. Despite the pressures of leadership, he never demeaned or discouraged his colleagues. Instead, his presence and guidance empowered those around him, inspiring them to achieve greater heights - a quality that should serve as a model for all," he said.

Singh's remarkable leadership steered India out of severe economic crises, Patil said.

"His economic liberalisation policies played a pivotal role in positioning India on the global stage, creating opportunities for growth and prosperity. His contributions to the nation and his unwavering dedication will forever remain an inspiration," he added.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra minister Amit Deshmukh said that with the death of the former PM, the country has lost a great economist who laid the foundation for transforming India into a global superpower.

"His unwavering commitment to work and his compassionate approach towards the common man earned him the respect of every citizen," he said. PTI COR NP