Manmohan Singh 'one of the greatest sons of Bharat', made contributions to reforming Indian eco:Prez

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday condoled the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, calling him "one of the greatest sons of Bharat" who made critical contributions to reforming the Indian economy.

In a post on X, Murmu said Singh will always be remembered for his service to the nation, his unblemished political life besides his utmost humility.

"His passing is a great loss to all of us. I pay my respectful homage to one of the greatest sons of Bharat and convey my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers," she said.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here. He was 92.

"Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji was one of those rare politicians who also straddled the worlds of academia and administration with equal ease. In his various roles in public offices, he made critical contributions to reforming Indian economy.

"He will always be remembered for his service to the nation, his unblemished political life and his utmost humility," the president said. PTI AKV ZMN