Manmohan Singh represented best of Indian civility, dignity, hard work, dedication: Gaurav Gogoi

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Former prime minister Manmohan Singh represented the best of Indian civility, dignity, hardwork, dedication and humility, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said on Friday as he paid rich tributes to the architect of India's economic reforms.

He was a man of few words but his service to the nation is unparalleled and his legacy will be remembered by generations of Indians, Gogoi said.

"Today, we are all feeling a sense of profound loss. It is as if we lost someone with whom we shared an emotional bond. Even the skies of Delhi are mourning," he wrote on X, referring to the downpour Delhi has been witnessing since morning on Friday.

"Dr Manmohan Singh represented the best of Indian civility, dignity, hard work, dedication and humility. His service to the nation is unparalleled. He may have chosen to say a few words but his legacy will be remembered by generations of Indians," the deputy leader of Congress in Lok Sabha said.

Gogoi, who hails from Assam, expressed gratitude to Singh for his work for the people of Assam, the state he represented in Rajya Sabha since 1991 to 2019.

"For his contribution to the people of Assam like the Bogibeel and Dhola Sadiya Bridges, National Institute of Design in Jorhat, North East Frontier Railway, North East Industrial Development Policy, for his service to the nation during 1991 economic reforms and steering the country through the 2010 global financial crisis - thank you, Dr Singh.

"A man of unparalleled integrity, humility, and wisdom, Dr. Singh's career as both an economist and Prime Minister left an indelible mark on India's global standing. My deepest condolences to Mrs. Kaur, his family, and millions of admirers worldwide. May he rest in peace," he said. PTI ACB ACB TIR TIR