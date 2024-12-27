Manmohan Singh symbolised humility, to be remembered for his public service: Assam leaders

Guwahati, Dec 26 (PTI) Political leaders across party lines in Assam on Thursday condoled the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and said he embodied humility and would be remembered for his exemplary public service and contribution to the country's development.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died at AIIMS Delhi on Thursday night. He was 92.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya said the news of the demise of the former PM is extremely sad.

"His gentleness, decency and his contribution in strengthening the Indian economy on the global platform will always be remembered. May God grant peace and salvation to the departed soul," he added.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who had worked closely with Singh as a Congress minister, said that the former PM embodied humility and never surrendered to the trappings of power.

"I have had the privilege of knowing Dr Manmohan Singh ji since 1991, when he was first elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam - a state he represented for 28 years.

"Dr Sahab embodied humility and never surrendered to the trappings of power. In all my interactions with him, his simplicity and decency combined with his intellectual prowess always stood out," Sarma said in a post on X.

During Singh's tenure as the prime minister, Sarma has had the opportunity to interact with him on several occasions regarding issues pertaining to Assam.

"...He always gave us a patient hearing and displayed a strong conviction towards social issues. Coming from humble origins in post-partition India, he served the nation in several distinguished positions," the CM said.

Sarma uploaded pictures of his Congress stint in which he shared frames with Singh.

The Assam CM further said that a generation of Indians will always remember Singh's pivotal role in ushering in a free market economy and "ending decades of regressive socialist policies".

"In his demise, the nation has lost a great patriot, an exceptional scholar, an unconventional politician and a fine statesman. My deepest condolences to Gursharan Madam, his family and well-wishers," Sarma wrote.

Union Ports, Shipping & Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that Singh embodied the spirit of humility, scholarship and played a key role in India's economic resurgence in a difficult period.

"His policies for the welfare of the people were far-reaching and he remained a significant figure in the nation's public life. His passing away leaves a void in our political sphere and I offer my deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers. May his soul find eternal peace," Sonowal added.

Assam Congress said that Singh was a visionary leader, renowned economist and statesman, and his contributions to India's progress and global standing will always be remembered.

"His integrity, humility, and dedication to public service are an inspiration to us. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones in this moment of grief. India has lost one of its finest sons. Rest in peace, Dr. Singh ji," the opposition party said on X.

BJP's Assam unit offered its condolences and highly praised Singh's role in transforming India's economy.

"Dr. Manmohan Singh, who represented Assam in the Rajya Sabha, as Finance Minister abolished the license rule, which was a source of slow economic growth and corruption in the Indian economy," it added.

The ruling party also said that Singh transformed India into a free economic system by liberalising the market in the economy.

"This gave the Indian economy a boost. He will be remembered for his contribution to the country's development," the Assam BJP said.

Raijor Dal President and Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi offered his condolences and remembered his contributions to the country.

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) expressed grief over the death of the former prime minister and said it was an irreparable loss to the country.

AAP's Assam unit chief Manoj Dhanowar said the leadership of Singh, and his policies of economic reforms and liberalisation gave a new impetus to the Indian economy. PTI TR TR BDC