Manmohan Singh was statesman of unparalleled wisdom: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Dec 26 (PTI) Condoling the passing away of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday called him a statesman of unparalleled wisdom.

He said Singh's legacy will continue to inspire generations.

Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died in New Delhi on Thursday night. He was 92.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of former Prime Minister Shri Manmohan Singh ji. A statesman of unparalleled wisdom, his leadership and vision left an indelible mark on our nation," Siddaramaiah posted on 'X'.

"It was during his tenure as PM that I became the CM of Karnataka for the first time. His encouragement of our budgetary measures and the influence of landmark UPA policies like the Right to Food Act shaped Karnataka's progress and welfare initiatives. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," he said.

Singh's death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted in the Emergency ward around 8.30 PM in a critical condition. PTI KSU KH