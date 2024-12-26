Manmohan Singh was visionary reformer, global statesman: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai, Dec 26 (PTI) NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Thursday condoled the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, saying the country has lost a great economist, visionary reformer and a global statesman.

Singh, 92, died in Delhi on Thursday night.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India. Our nation has lost one of its greatest economists, a visionary reformist, and a global statesman," said Pawar, who was agriculture minister in Singh's cabinet.

"His departure is an unbearable loss. He was a godly soul who embodied humility, forbearance, tolerance, and compassion. As the architect of India's economic reforms, his legacy will forever inspire generations to come. May his soul rest in eternal peace," Pawar added. PTI MR KRK