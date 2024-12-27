Manmohan Singh will be remembered as one of India's finest PMs, says Akhilesh

Lucknow, Dec 27 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh will always be remembered as one of India's finest prime ministers, adding that he worked quietly yet profoundly for the country's progress.

Speaking to reporters here, Yadav said Singh's decisions both as finance minister and prime minister were instrumental in strengthening India's economy.

"Many of the advancements we see today are because of the reforms he introduced. His bold moves in economic and market policies laid the foundation for India to stand as an equal on the global stage," he said.

Singh, 92, passed away Thursday evening in Delhi. He served as India's prime minister from 2004 to 2014.

Yadav praised Singh's unique combination of knowledge and practicality, calling him both a brilliant economist and a thoughtful leader.

"He was known for speaking less, but his decisions spoke volumes about his wisdom and foresight. His tenure was marked by transformative changes across sectors, and these changes resonate even today," Yadav added.

Reflecting on Singh's legacy, Yadav described him as the prime minister who worked quietly yet profoundly to bring about significant progress in the nation.

"The entire country mourns his loss. People are revisiting his speeches and recalling his impactful decisions. He will forever be remembered as one of India's finest Prime Ministers," he said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister further said, "While Dr Manmohan Singh has now entered the pages of history, his contributions will live on. He will always be celebrated as a leader who prioritised the nation's welfare and worked with unmatched dedication." PTI KIS MNK MNK