Manmohan Singh will be remembered for contributions to economic policies: CM Saini

Chandigarh, Dec 27 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that former prime minister Manmohan Singh would always be remembered for his simplicity, wisdom and significant contributions to the economic policies that shaped the nation's development.

Saini, in a condolence message issued here, said that with the demise of the ex-PM the country has lost not only a visionary statesman, but also a great economist.

"Dr Manmohan Singh would always be remembered for his simplicity, wisdom, and significant contributions to the economic policies that shaped the nation's development," he said.

BJP leader and former Haryana minister Kiran Choudhry said he gave economic strength to the country with his policies and vision.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away on Thursday night at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 92.

The Congress leader, who steered the country for 10 years from 2004-2014 and helped set up the country's economic framework as finance minister before that, was a renowned name in the global financial and economic sectors. PTI SUN MNK MNK