Manmohan Singh will be remembered for his contributions as economist: Himachal CM

Shimla, Dec 27 (PTI) Expressing deep sorrow over the passing of Manmohan Singh, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said the former prime minister will always be remembered for his services and contributions as an economist and a politician.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away on Thursday night at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 92.

Recalling Singh as a great and visionary leader, Sukhu said in his condolence message that his demise has come as an immense loss to the nation.

During Singh's tenure, India made unprecedented progress in various fields as his policies and schemes helped the country gain a new global identity, Sukhu said.

Remembering Singh for introducing path-breaking economic reforms, Sukhu said, "He made several historic decisions during his tenure, which brought positive changes in the society and the economy." Under Singh's leadership, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) was introduced, which proved to be a historic step in providing employment to the poor and marginalised sections of the society, Sukhu said.

"The Right to Information Act was also passed during his tenure, ensuring transparency and accountability in government processes. Several other important laws were also enacted in his tenure that paved way for the nation's progress," the chief minister said, as he prayed to the almighty for peace to the departed soul. PTI COR ARI