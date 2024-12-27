Manmohan Singh's contribution in shaping economic landscape of country will always be remembered: CM

Agartala, Dec 27 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha condoled the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and said his contribution in nation building and shaping the economic landscape of the country will always be remembered.

Singh, 92, died in AIIMS Delhi on Thursday night.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of former PM of India and veteran Congress leader Manmohan Singh Ji. His contributions in nation-building and shaping the economic landscape of the country will always be remembered", the chief minister wrote in a post on Facebook on Thursday.

"May the departed soul find eternal peace! Om Shanti", Saha said.

The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) also expressed grief over the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

"We are deeply mourned by the death of Manmohan Singh ji, the former prime minister. He was a towering figure of Indian politics and a statesman of unparalleled integrity. His visionary leadership, astute economic acumen, and unwavering commitment to the nation's progress have left an enduring legacy", TPCC said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

It also said, "He (Singh) has been an inspiration for all of us. We stand behind the bereaved family during difficult times. The country has lost a genius son".

Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya also mourned the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and said his legacy will live on forever.

He posted on Facebook on Friday, "RIP Manmohan Singh - history will be kinder to you. Your legacy will live on forever! Let us bow to a gentleman who has left us today - it's a collective loss for the whole nation". PTI PS RG