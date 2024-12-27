Manmohan Singh's death: Telangana govt announces 7-day mourning

Hyderabad, Dec 27 (PTI) The Telangana government has announced state mourning for seven days and a holiday for government offices and educational institutions on Friday as a mark of respect to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who passed away in Delhi.

The national flag will be half-mast during the state mourning, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said in a communication to district Collectors and Superintendents of Police.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would travel to the national capital to pay homage to Singh, official sources said.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died at AIIMS, New Delhi on Thursday. He was 92. PTI SJR GDK SJR KH