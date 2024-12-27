Manmohan Singh's last journey to commence from AICC HQ at 9.30 am on Saturday

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Former prime minister Manmohan Singh's final journey will commence from the All India Congress Committee headquarters to the cremation ground at 9.30 am on Saturday, party general secretary KC Venugopal said on Friday.

Advertisment

Singh’s mortal remains will be kept at his residence 3, Motilal Nehru Road on Friday for public to offer their tributes, Venugopal said.

"At 8 am tomorrow, December 28, his mortal remains will be taken to the AICC headquarters where the public and Congress workers will have the opportunity to offer their tributes between 8.30 am and 9.30 am," Venugopal said.

"Dr Singh's final journey to the heavenly abode will commence from the AICC HQ to the cremation ground at 9.30 am tomorrow," he said.

Advertisment

Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms and a consensus builder in the rough world of politics, died here on Thursday night. He was 92.

Singh's death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted in a critical condition at around 8.30 pm on Thursday. PTI ASK ARI