Manmohan Singh's life will serve as lesson to coming generations: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a condolence message on the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described his predecessor Manmohan Singh's death as a big loss to the nation, lauding his rise from a humble background to occupy some of the most important positions in the country.

Hailing him as a distinguished parliamentarian, Modi said Singh's life was a reflection of his honesty and simplicity.

His contribution to the country's development will always be remembered, the prime minister said, stressing on his commitment to reforms.

His life will always serve as a lesson for future generations on how someone can rise above deprivation and struggles to attain the heights of success, he said.

