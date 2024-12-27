Manmohan Singh's values of humility, integrity will continue to inspire generations to come: Mufti

Srinagar, Dec 27 (PTI) PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti Friday paid tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, saying his contributions to the country and his values of humility, integrity, and inclusivity will continue to inspire generations to come.

Advertisment

Mufti and her party paid floral tributes to the former PM at the party headquarters here, where a condolence meeting was also held.

Mufti described Singh as the architect of modern India's economic transformation, recalling his visionary leadership during the liberalisation, privatisation, and globalisation reforms that reshaped India in the early 1990s.

"Singh ushered India into a new era, setting the stage for growth and prosperity. From bringing bread and butter to the doorstep of the poorest through schemes like NREGA and the Food Security Act to securing the landmark nuclear deal, and AADHAR, his contributions have touched every Indian," she said.

Advertisment

She said that in 2002, when PDP-Congress were in talks for government formation in J-K, Sonia Gandhi sent him to Kashmir and that was when she met him for the first time.

"I had never seen such a humble and soft-hearted person in my life. Singh had a vital role in forming the alliance at that time and the agenda of the alliance," she added.

The PDP president praised Singh's ability to navigate the country through complex challenges, and remembered his unprecedented public apology as prime minister for the anti-Sikh riots, demonstrating his humility and statesmanship.

Advertisment

"During his tenure of ten years, there was no communal riot anywhere. Today, there is no day when lynchings do not take place, mosques are being demolished, our shawl weavers are harassed outside," she said, adding it was his biggest legacy.

The former J-K chief minister said what she liked the most about Singh was that he was a man of few words, but a "man of action".

"Singh was very sincere and kind towards Jammu and Kashmir, whether we talk about economic packages or political process. He formed five working groups to address the issues. These reports, despite the hostile environment, remain relevant today as guiding documents for finding a constitutional solution to the region's problems," she said.

Advertisment

"His era is unimaginable in its vision for peace, prosperity, and progress. His contributions to India and his values of humility, integrity, and inclusivity will continue to inspire generations to come," she added.

Meanwhile, former Union minister and Congress leader Saifuddin Soz said Singh's passing-away is a great loss to the nation.

All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said Singh was always concerned about peace in Jammu and Kashmir. In his condolence message, Raina said Singh always believed in dialogue and advocated for the same while dealing with the Kashmir issue. PTI SSB MNK MNK