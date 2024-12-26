MANMOHAN TIMELINE

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, described as the architect of Indian economic reforms, died on Thursday.

Here is the timeline of his five-decade old career in bureaucracy and politics.

1954: Completed Master's in Economics from Panjab University 1957: Economic Tripos (3-year degree prog) from Cambridge University 1962: D.Phil in Economics from Oxford University 1971: Joins Government of India as Economic Advisor in Commerce Ministry 1972: Appointed Chief Economic Advisor in Finance Ministry 1980-82: Member, Planning Commission 1982-1985: Governor of the Reserve Bank of India 1985-87: Served as Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission 1987-90: Secretary General of South Commission in Geneva 1990: Appointed Advisor to Prime Minister on Economic Affairs March 1991: Appointed chairman of University Grants Commission 1991: Elected to Rajya Sabha from Assam, and re-elected in 1995, 2001, 2007 and 2013 1991-96: Finance Minister under P V Narasimha Rao government 1998-2004: Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha 2004-2014: Prime Minister of India