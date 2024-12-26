Manmohan will be remembered as man who changed course of India's economic future: Deve Gowda

Bengaluru, Dec 26 (PTI) Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Thursday expressing grief over the demise of ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said he will be remembered in history as the man who changed the course of India's economic future.

The JD(S) patriarch remembered him as a good and patient man.

"Very sad to know the passing away of former Prime Minister, Shri Manmohan Singh. He was a good and patient man, a brilliant economist, and a colleague I valued and respected. He will be remembered in history as the man who changed the course of India's economic future. RIP," Gowda posted on 'X'.

Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died in New Delhi on Thursday night. He was 92.

Singh's death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted in the Emergency ward around 8.30 PM in a critical condition.

Gowda's son and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy said, Singh's contributions to India's economic reforms, global stature, and democratic values will forever be remembered.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh avaru, a visionary economist, statesman, and former Prime Minister who steered India through critical times with grace and wisdom," Kumaraswamy posted on 'X'.

"Dr. Singh was a beacon of integrity, humility, and intellect in public life, inspiring generations of leaders and citizens alike. His loss leaves a void that cannot be filled. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in eternal peace," he added. PTI KSU KH