Mann asks people to vote for AAP; slams BJP, Congress candidates for Jalandhar West bypoll

Jalandhar, Jul 5 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday asked voters of the Jalandhar West assembly segment to vote for AAP candidate Mohinder Bhagat even as he slammed the Congress and BJP nominees.
The byelection was necessitated following the resignation of Sheetal Angural as an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator.
The bypoll to the Jalandhar West assembly constituency will be held on July 10 and votes will be counted on July 13.
Mann, who was canvassing for AAP candidate Bhagat, addressed several public meetings and asked the voters to ensure his victory in the bypoll, according to a party statement.
Attacking BJP candidate Sheetal Angural, Mann accused him of betraying the voters of the Jalandhar West assembly segment. Angural has joined the BJP after quitting the AAP this year.
"Nowadays, the BJP is the first choice of the corrupt leaders," alleged Mann.
The chief minister also attacked Congress candidate Surinder Kaur and said when she could not get any work done while being the deputy mayor of Jalandhar, then how will she get the work of the assembly constituency done.
Mann said the work of streets, drains and sewerage systems comes under the municipal corporation.
"Currently there is a Congress Mayor in Jalandhar Municipal Corporation. He has not done anything," said Mann.
He also lashed out at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), saying the condition of the opposition party has turned so bad that party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal withdrew support from the party candidate and is asking people to vote for the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
The SAD had earlier announced to support the BSP nominee in the bypoll instead of the officially fielded candidate who was picked by a panel, two of whose members have now rebelled against party chief Badal.
Mann said he was planning to open an office in the Doaba region for a long time so that he could meet the people of Doaba and Majha regions.
"One good thing that happened in this byelection was that finally I am successful in implementing that plan and set up my office here. Now people will not have to go to Chandigarh to get their work done. Now the government itself is at your doorstep," he said.
Mann said he will keep this residence even after the elections so that he can be available for the people of Doaba and Majha region at least two days a week.
The chief minister has rented a house in Jalandhar where he will meet people to get their routine works done.