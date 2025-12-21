Mann, Badal urge Centre to take up 'disruption' of Nagar Kirtan procession with NZ govt

Chandigarh, Dec 21 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal urged the Centre on Sunday to take up the issue of "disruption" of a peaceful Nagar Kirtan procession in south Auckland with the government of New Zealand.

On being asked about the issue, Mann told reporters in Dhuri that the Centre should take up the matter with the New Zealand government.

On the Nagar Kirtan procession that was taken out in south Auckland on Saturday, he said everyone has the right to propagate their religion.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also said Punjabis are hardworking and wherever they go, they contribute to the development of that place.

Badal urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to raise the matter with the New Zealand government and ensure that strong measures are taken to protect the rights of the Indian diaspora and prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

"Strongly condemn the disruption of the peaceful 'Nagar Kirtan' procession in South Auckland, New Zealand, yesterday by local protesters," Badal said in a post on X.

Such intimidation threatens religious freedom and the spirit of universal brotherhood, he added.

Badal said Nagar Kirtan is a sacred and joyous religious parade of Sikhs, involving the singing of hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib and promoting devotion and unity.

"I am glad to note that the Sikh community responded with remarkable restraint and peace despite provocation -- true to Guru Sahib's teachings of 'Chardi Kala' and 'Sarbat Da Bhala'," he said. PTI SUN VSD RC