Mann berates Cong over Warring's remarks on Buta Singh; says it shows their mindset

Tarn Taran, Nov 4 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday slammed the Congress over its state unit president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring's alleged derogatory remarks against former Union minister late Buta Singh, saying it exposed the mindset of the opposition party's leaders.

Warring has tendered an unconditional apology after rival parties targeted him for the remarks he allegedly made while campaigning in favour of the Congress candidate in the November 11 Tarn Taran assembly bypoll.

Despite that, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes sought a probe into the matter, while the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission, taking suo motu notice of the remarks, asked Warring to appear before it on November 6.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Mann, while campaigning for AAP candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu for the bypoll, targeted Warring, saying, "He made casteist remarks and now he is seeking an apology." "I cannot repeat what Warring has said. They do not want someone from a poor family to move forward. They cannot tolerate people from common families," said Mann as he criticised the Congress.

Warring, however, has asserted that his remarks about the late leader were made in a positive context, highlighting that Congress has been an inclusive party that gives everyone a chance on merit, not based on caste, creed or religion.

"While I hold him (Buta Singh) in the highest esteem as a great leader and fatherly figure to me, I reiterate and reaffirm my unconditional apology if anyone has felt hurt," he had said.

Meanwhile, Mann led a roadshow across a dozen villages of the Tarn Taran constituency in support of the AAP candidate.

Addressing gatherings in Kila Kavi Santokh Singh, Kot Dharam Chand Kalan, Bhojjian, Jhamke Kalan, Chakk Sikander Musse Kalan and Chhichhrewala, Mann hit out at political opponents, accusing them of looting Punjab, spreading the drug menace, and destroying the future of youth.

Mann further said his government has already given 56,856 government jobs to people without bribes or recommendations, provided 600 units of free power, ensured daytime electricity for farmers, and started boosting the education and healthcare sectors across Punjab.

The chief minister said his vision is to make Punjab self-reliant and prosperous through education, employment and good governance.

Taking a dig at both SAD and Congress leaders, Mann said they used religion, caste, and fear to "divide" Punjab, while "we are uniting it through development".

Urging people to vote for Sandhu and ensure that Tarn Taran's development continues, Mann said, "Your vote on November 11 is not just a vote, it's your mandate for your children's future.

"We've already begun transforming Punjab; now we must ensure this region becomes number one in education, employment, and infrastructure." "Other parties have nothing to offer, so they are engaged in petty politics. But we are here to deliver schools, colleges, hospitals, roads, factories, and opportunities for every household," Mann said and announced that the AAP government would soon start giving Rs 1,000 per month to all women in the state.

Polling for the Tarn Taran bypoll will be held on November 11, and the results will be announced on November 14. The assembly seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June. PTI CHS NB NSD NSD