Mann condemns attack on Hindu temple in Canada

Chandigarh, Nov 5 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday condemned the attack on a Hindu temple in Canada's Brampton and urged the Centre to take up the issue with the Canadian government to prevent such incidents in the future.

Advertisment

Protesters carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people at a Hindu temple in Brampton on Sunday.

"I strongly condemn the incident. I also demand from the government of India to speak to the Canadian government over this issue in order to prevent such incidents in future," Mann told reporters in Bathinda.

He said many Punjabis consider Canada as their second home and nobody wants such a violent incident to take place there.

Advertisment

India has said it remains "deeply concerned" about the safety and security of its nationals in Canada.

India-Canada ties remain deeply troubled over the North American country's alleged support to Khalistani separatists and its accusation of India's involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen who has been designated a terrorist by India. PTI CHS VSD DV DV