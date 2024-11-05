Mann condemns attack on temple in Brampton, urges Centre to raise issue with Canadian govt

Chandigarh, Nov 5 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday condemned the attack on a temple in Canada's Brampton and urged the Centre to take up the issue with the Canadian government to prevent such incidents in the future.

Protesters carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people at the Hindu temple on Sunday.

"I strongly condemn the incident. I also demand from the government of India to speak to the Canadian government over this issue in order to prevent such incidents in future," Mann told reporters in Bathinda.

He said the Canadian government must ensure exemplary action against the perpetrators of this heinous crime so that it acts as a deterrent for others in future.

He said many Punjabis consider Canada as their second home and nobody wants such a violent incident to take place there.

"Canada is the second home of millions of Punjabis who have settled there and carved a niche for themselves," he said.

He said ties with Canada must remain cordial.

It is unfortunate that politics of divisiveness and hatred has spread its tentacles in Canada, said Mann.

Punjabis pray for welfare of all and are votary of peace due to which they are loved across the globe, he said.

With their rare qualities of hard work and resilience Punjabis have carved a niche for themselves in the entire world, said Mann.

India has said it remains "deeply concerned" about the safety and security of its nationals in Canada.

India-Canada ties remain deeply troubled over the North American country's alleged support to Khalistani separatists and its accusation of India's involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen who has been designated a terrorist by India.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar also condemned the incident and appealed to people of Indian origin to defeat conspiracies to divide them on communal lines.

Bhundar called upon the Canadian government to ensure all places of religious worship were secure from such acts of violence.

In a statement, Bhundar said, "attempts are afoot to divide Sikhs and Hindus in Canada on communal lines. This is against the teachings of our Guru Sahiban who have preached the concept of 'sarbat da bhala' (welfare of all).

"The SAD also has always stood for communal harmony and has also made numerous sacrifices to uphold this principle. It is a votary of Hindu-Sikh 'bhaichara' and has ensured impeccable peace and communal harmony during its successive terms in government in Punjab." He appealed to people from both communities in Canada to recognize their common roots and exercise utmost restraint and maintain communal harmony at this critical juncture.

Bhundar also appealed to the Canadian government to ensure safety of all persons of Indian origin as well as safety of their places of worship. PTI CHS VSD ZMN