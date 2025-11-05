Mann demands reopening of Kartarpur corridor

Chandigarh, Nov 5 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday paid obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, and urged the Centre to reopen the Kartarpur corridor.

Mann, who was accompanied by his wife Gurpreet Kaur, told reporters that he prayed for progress, peace and harmony in Punjab.

To a question on the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor, Mann said the Centre should reopen it.

"What is the use if they reopen it when someone writes to them. They should reopen on their own. Now cricket matches are also being played with them (Pakistan). Devotees even return after 4-5 hours after paying obeisance at the Kartarpur Sahib. Therefore, the home ministry and external affairs ministry should reopen the Kartarpur corridor," he demanded.

"Trade with them (Pakistan) through Gujarat continues. Matches are also being played with them. People of both the countries want peace," he added.

The Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.

India had closed its side of the Kartarpur corridor following tensions with Pakistan after the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Asked about the resumption of trade with Pakistan through Attari-Wagah route, Mann said definitely, it should resume.

"Lakhs of people will get jobs. Our trade will expand. We have been demanding from time to time," he said. PTI CHS DV DV