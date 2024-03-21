Mann dubs ED 'BJP's political team'; Kejriwal's thinking can't be imprisoned

Chandigarh, Mar 21 (PTI) Shortly after an Enforcement Directorate team reached the Delhi chief minister's residence on Thursday, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann said "BJP's political team ED cannot imprison Arvind Kejriwal's thinking”.

Advertisment

In a post on on X, Mann said, "BJP ki rajnitik team ED Kejriwal ki soch ko qaid nahi kar sakti kyunki AAP hee BJP ko rok sakti hai..Soch ko kabhi bhi dabaya nahi ja sakta. (BJP's political team ED, cannot imprison Kejriwal's thinking..because only AAP can stop the BJP. Thinking can never be suppressed.)” The ED team reached Kejriwal's residence in Delhi Thursday evening, officials said, shortly after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

They said the agency team went to Kejriwal's residence to serve him a summons in the case. The team also informed the staff at the chief minister's residence that it has a search warrant, they said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief had earlier skipped multiple summonses issued by the agency in the case.

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped. PTI CHS VSD NB NB