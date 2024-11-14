Mann exhorts youth to play proactive role in making Punjab a frontrunner state

Hoshiarpur, Nov 14 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday exhorted youth to play a proactive role and support the state government to make Punjab a frontrunner state across the globe.

The chief minister said the youth of the state have been blessed with unbounded energy and talent that has always acted as a catalyst in bringing positive change in the society.

He was addressing a gathering during the youth festival at DAV College here.

On this occasion, he also recited the poem 'Maghda Rahin Ve Surja Kammian De Vehre' penned by noted Punjabi poet Sant Ram Udaasi.

"This revolutionary poem is very close to my heart as we used to recite it in various competitions during our college days and today I have revisited my college days," said the chief minister before reciting the poem.

Mann said the youth festivals act as a platform for grooming the overall personality of the youth.

He said these youth festivals have helped him to excel in life as an artist and now as a politician.

Mann said the youth must use these platforms for their comprehensive growth and development adding that it can play an important role in their success.

Recalling his college days, Mann said he had performed in various youth festivals and won trophies for college during such festivals.

Winning was his only passion and he always had a positive mindset of winning, he said.

Mann said the state government is leaving no stone unturned for the well-being of the youth. He said on one hand unprecedented steps have been taken to provide jobs to the youth and on the other several endeavours have been made to channelise their unbounded energy in the state.

Every effort is being made to give wings to the ideas of youth and no stone is being left unturned for this noble cause, said Mann.

He said a determined and focused approach should be the hallmark of every youth's personality for excelling in life. He said time has come when the youth must contribute positively in socio-economic development of the state and the society. PTI COR CHS KSS KSS