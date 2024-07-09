Mann gives Rs 1 cr cheque, job letter to kin of farmer killed in clashes with security forces

Chandigarh, Jul 9 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore as financial assistance to the family of farmer Shubhkaran Singh who died during clashes between farmers and security personnel in February.

Mann also gave an appointment letter for a government job to Shubhkaran's sister.

A native of Bathinda, Shubhkaran was killed in the clashes at Khanauri point on the Punjab-Haryana border on February 21 during farmers' protest. Twelve police personnel were also injured in the incident.

The clashes erupted when some protesting farmers were trying to head towards the barricades and were stopped by security personnel from crossing the state border and marching to Delhi.

Interacting with the bereaved family members after handing over the cheque and appointment letter, Mann said the Punjab government is committed towards the well-being of the state's food growers, according to an official release.

The young farmer Shubhkaran Singh had attained martyrdom, Mann mentioned, adding that this "barbaric and tragic incident had bruised the psyche of every Punjabi".

"The martyrdom of a farmer is a huge and irreparable loss for the family which cannot be compensated by any means," he said.

However, he said Rs 1 crore financial assistance and a government job to the family is a humble initiative of the state government to bail out the family in crisis.

The chief minister said it is the bounden duty of the government to help the farmers and their families in the hour of crisis adding that the state government is already making strenuous efforts in this regard.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non Political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal and other farmer leaders were also present on this occasion.

The SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers to press the government to accept their demands which include that the Centre should give a legal guarantee for MSP of crops.

The farmers have been staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 when their march was stopped by the security forces. PTI CHS RPA