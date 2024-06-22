Mann govt 'misused' funds meant for Punjab's development, alleges Union Minister Bittu

Ludhiana, Jun 22 (PTI) Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday lashed out at the AAP government in Punjab over its allegation that the Centre was withholding the state's share of funds, accusing it of "misusing" funds.

He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should clarify whether any minister of his government had gone to any Central minister or senior officer with any scheme for Punjab or asked for funds for that.

"Whatever funds came, those were misused," Bittu alleged while claiming that the state government departments have not yet sent utilization certificates.

They could not explain where the money had been spent, he claimed.

The Union Minister of State for railways and food processing industries said this while talking to reporters after attending a felicitation ceremony organised here on him becoming a Union minister.

"The Centre is not to spend the money. It is a state which is to spend it. Why will the Centre not give money?" he asked rhetorically.

Bittu said he will speak to Chief Minister Mann so that the stalled development works in Punjab can be restarted.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a well-wisher and supporter of farmers.

Some people in Punjab under the guise of farmers spread false propaganda against the BJP and created a tense atmosphere in villages due to which BJP candidates had to face a lot of difficulty during the Lok Sabha poll campaign, Bittu claimed.