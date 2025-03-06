Mann inaugurates City Surveillance and Traffic Management System in Mohali

Mohali, Mar 6 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday inaugurated the phase-1 of the City Surveillance and Traffic Management System developed at a cost of Rs 21.60 crore.

Addressing a gathering here, Mann said this is a significant step towards enhancing urban surveillance and traffic management.

The state-of-the-art system aims to improve public safety, curb traffic violations and ensure effective law-enforcement through artificial intelligence-based surveillance and traffic monitoring systems, he said.

Developed at a total cost of Rs 21.60 crore, this system with the ICCC (Integrated Command and Control Center) situated in Mohali's Sector-79 integrates 351 high-resolution CCTV cameras operational at 17 critical junctions across the city.

This system is designed to streamline traffic management, enhance public security and support law-enforcement efforts, said Mann.

It includes 175 automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, 50 red light violation detection (RLVD) cameras, 92 bullet cameras for general surveillance, 18 PTZ (Pan, Tilt, and Zoom) cameras for enhanced monitoring and speed violation detection systems at two key locations with 16 cameras, he said.

Mann said the key feature of this initiative is the automated e-challan system, seamlessly integrated with NIC's VAHAN and SARATHI databases.

This enables automatic generation of e-challans for red-light jumping, triple riding, overspeeding, wrong-side driving, helmet-less riding, said Mann, adding it will also stop line or zebra crossing violations.

On an average, the system generates between 5,000 to 6,000 challans per day, significantly improving traffic enforcement and compliance, he said.

Mann said that after the successful inauguration of phase 1, the state government is now planning the phase-2 of the project, covering additional locations across the district, significantly enhancing the city's surveillance network.

He said the focus is that strategic locations will be equipped with advanced CCTV surveillance, major traffic junctions will feature AI-driven equipment with Adaptive Traffic Control Systems (ATCS) and Vehicle Actuated Control (VAC).

He said that additionally, smart traffic lights will be introduced, adapting to real-time traffic flow for optimised vehicle movement and reduced congestion.

Mann further said that unified traffic corridors will also be created, ensuring smoother transit across Mohali, Kharar, Zirakpur and Derabassi.

He said the ICCC project represents a major milestone in urban security and smart traffic management.

Given Mohali's rapid expansion as a commercial, IT and residential hub, this initiative will play a crucial role in maintaining law and order, ensuring seamless traffic flow and enhancing public safety, said Mann.

Mann said the Punjab government is committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology to build safer and smarter cities, setting new benchmarks in urban governance and security.