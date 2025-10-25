Mann, Kejriwal attend Kirtan to commemorate Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party's National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday participated in a Kirtan Darbar organised by Punjab government as part of a series of events to commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Speaking at the Kirtan Darbar at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, Kejriwal said the state government is fortunate to have gotten the opportunity to organise these events dedicated to the Ninth Sikh Guru.

Kejriwal said Mughals had planned to forcibly convert Hindus to Islam, after which Pandits of Kashmir, seeking protection for their faith, came to Guru Tegh Bahadur for help.

Despite several offers from the Mughal emperor, Guru Bahadur refused to bow before tyranny and chose the path of martyrdom to defend freedom of religion.

The AAP convener said the pages of world history are filled with events of austerity, restraint, bravery, sacrifice and service, yet the sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur for religious freedom and human dignity opened a new chapter unparalleled in human history.

Instead of bowing before the Mughal power, Guru Tegh Bahadur shook the very roots of tyranny with his unmatched sacrifice and it transformed the course of India's history, Kejriwal said.

"The martyrdoms of great souls give new direction and turn the tide of time, shaping the unique identity of a community. Likewise, through his supreme sacrifice, Guru Sahib sent a clear message to the rulers that religion cannot be imposed upon anyone by force," the AAP chief said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the sacrifices of these martyrs were not for personal gain but for the welfare of all, and for truth and justice.

He said Khalsa was created on the sacred land of Sri Anandpur Sahib in 1699, twenty four years after Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom.

Mann said that the tenth Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh, sacrificed his entire family for the honour of faith, an unparalleled example in world history.

He said Punjabis have inherited their spirit of resistance against oppression, tyranny and injustice from Sri Guru Arjan Dev, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur and Sri Guru Gobind Singh.

"Punjabis take pride in their glorious heritage. The spirit of sacrifice runs in our blood," Mann said, adding that the purpose of commemorating the occasion was to spread Guru Tegh Bahadur's philosophy throughout the world so that the ideals of peace, harmony and secularism for which Guruji sacrificed himself may be preserved.

He said nations that forget their glorious heritage fade quickly from the pages of history. "Those who take inspiration from their past and walk in the light of martyrdom can find rays of hope even in darkness," he said.

Mann said the Ninth Sikh Guru was an advocate of unity and religious tolerance and his life and teachings stand as a beacon for all of humanity.

The chief minister said that to commemorate Guru Sahib's martyrdom day, the Punjab government is organising events across various states.

He said the events begin on Saturday at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib and the grand Kirtan Darbar is being organised at Gurdwara Sri Rakab Ganj Sahib.

Mann said that from November 1 to 18, light-and-sound shows will take place across all districts of Punjab, showcasing the life and philosophy of Guru Tegh Bahadur. PTI SKC RUK RUK