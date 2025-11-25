Mann, Kejriwal join congregation to pray for Punjab's progress

Anandpur Sahib, Nov 25 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday joined the large congregation here to pray for the progress of the state and prosperity of Punjabis.

Both the leaders took part in the 'ardas' (prayer) performed after the 'bhog' of 'Sri Akhand Path sahib' to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and legendary Sikh martyrs Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das and Bhai Dayala at Gurdwara Baba Budha Dal Chauni, according to an official statement.

They joined the large congregation to express gratitude to the Guru and pray for the welfare of all.

Both leaders said that it was a matter of great honour for them to have the opportunity to serve during the events to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru.

On the occasion, Mann and Kejriwal said Sikhism propagated the true model of socialism and secularism in the world.

They said Sri Guru Granth Sahib is a lighthouse of universal brotherhood, secularism and socialism for every human being.

Punjabis in general and Sikhs in particular have inherited a glorious legacy of sacrifice and valour from the great Sikh Gurus, who taught them to fight against tyranny, oppression and injustice, they said.

It was the bounden duty of the state government to preserve our rich cultural heritage for future generations till eternity, said both the leaders.

They said that it was the ardent wish of millions of people all across the globe that the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur must be observed on a scale and magnitude befitting the unsurpassed and unsurpassable grandeur of the master's supreme sacrifice.

They said that, as per the expectations of people all over the world, the state government made humble efforts to make the commemorative events an occasion of their lifetime, adding that the government and the people of Punjab consider themselves most fortunate to be a part of this glorious and sacred historical occasion. PTI CHS HIG HIG