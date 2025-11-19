Mann, Kejriwal, Omar Abdullah take part in Sikh religious procession in Srinagar

Chandigarh, Nov 19 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday participated in a 'nagar kirtan' (religious procession) in Srinagar as part of the commemorative events to mark 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The procession, which started from Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi in Srinagar, will reach Punjab's Sri Anandpur Sahib on November 22 after halting at Jammu on November 19, Pathankot on November 20 and Hoshiarpur on November 21, according to an official statement.

The procession consists of a cavalcade of vehicles, including that for public announcement, Palki sahib (palanquin), panj pyaare (five beloved disciples), nagada (war drum), raagi (musician), digital museum, and devotees.

Thousands of devotees, imbibing the religious fervour, are participating in the nagar kirtan to mark the sacred occasion.

Mann said the occasion was "historic" as they were commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru, who made supreme sacrifice for humanity.

Stating that the devotees were fortunate to have had the chance to take part in the historic events during their lifetime, Mann and Kejriwal called upon people to follow the path shown by the great Guru Sahib.

The Guru Sahib's universal message of peace, humanity, love and brotherhood continue to be relevant in the contemporary national and international scenarios, the AAP leaders said, exhorting people to imbue the ideology that emerged as a unifying force, binding the entire country in an unbreakable social fabric.

They reminded people about the Guru Sahib's unparalleled contribution to upholding secularism, besides safeguarding human rights and ensuring religious freedom, for which he sacrificed his life.

The AAP leaders said the Punjab government was committed to paying a befitting tribute to the great Guru and the state government has made elaborate arrangements for it.

Both the leaders said they were greatly moved by the devotion and dedication displayed by the Sikh community in Jammu and Kashmir, and specially thanked Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for making the event a reality.

The Punjab government is organising several events across various states to mark the ninth Sikh guru's martyrdom anniversary.

The events began from Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib on October 25. A grand 'kirtan darbar' was organised at Gurdwara Sri Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi.

On November 20, three 'nagar kirtans' will be organised: from Takht Sri Damdama Sahib at Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda, from Faridkot, and from Gurdaspur. All the four nagar kirtans, including Wednesday's in Srinagar, will culminate at Sri Anandpur Sahib on November 22.

From November 23-25, large-scale events will take place at Sri Anandpur Sahib, the AAP leaders said.