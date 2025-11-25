Mann, Kejriwal say preserving Punjab's spiritual heritage is govt’s responsibility

Sri Anandpur Sahib, Nov 25 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday joined the sangat to offer prayers for the progress of the state and the wellbeing of its people.

They took part in the Ardas performed after the Bhog of the Sri Akhand Path Sahib held to mark the 350th martyrdom day of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur and the sacrifices of Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das and Bhai Dayala at Gurdwara Baba Budha Dal Chauni.

The two leaders also joined the congregation to express gratitude and prayed for peace, harmony and collective prosperity.

Mann and Kejriwal said it was an honour to render seva during the events related to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru.

Sikhism, they said, has given the world a model of equality, secularism and social justice, and Sri Guru Granth Sahib remains a beacon of universal brotherhood for humanity.

They said Punjabis, especially Sikhs, have inherited a legacy of bravery and sacrifice from the Sikh Gurus, who taught generations to stand against injustice and oppression.

The leaders added that it was the responsibility of the state government to preserve Punjab’s cultural and spiritual heritage for future generations.

Millions across the globe, they noted, wished to see the 350th martyrdom day observed on a scale worthy of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s unparalleled sacrifice.

Mann and Kejriwal said the state government had made sincere efforts to ensure the commemorative events remain a cherished memory worldwide, adding that Punjab felt privileged to be part of this sacred occasion.