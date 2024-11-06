Mann, Kejriwal to attend swearing-in ceremony of Sarpanchs in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Nov 6 (PTI) A swearing-in ceremony of newly elected village heads will be held here on November 8 , officials said on Wednesday.

The ceremony will be presided over by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, with AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal joining him.

Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian along with Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal and Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal reviewed the arrangements and preparations of the state-level function in which swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Sarpanchs will be held.

They said in addition to the ceremony, Mann and Kejriwal will address the public gathering.

Panchayat polls were held last month. PTI COR CHS NB NB