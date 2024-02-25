Mann ki Baat: PM Modi lauds forest dept's efforts towards conservation at TATR in Chandrapur

Chandrapur, Feb 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the work done by the Maharashtra forest department and officials in Chandrapur for conservation efforts at Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) during his ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme on Sunday.

Taking to X, Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said Prime Minister Modi's words of appreciation will motivate officers and staff of the forest department at Chandrapur.

Mungantiwar shared a video of PM Modi’s 110th ‘Mann ki Baat’ episode with his post.

The prime minister lauded the forest ministry and its officials for using artificial intelligence to curb man-animal conflicts in the district.

Mentioning the AI project at TATR, Modi said digital gadgets were helping better coordination between humans and animals to ensure sustainable co-existence.

The number of tigers in the country has increased due to the efforts taken by the government, and the big cat population in TATR has crossed 250, he said.

Cameras have been installed in the vicinity of villages and the forest to reduce man-animal conflicts, and whenever a tiger wanders close to a village, people get an alert on their mobile phones with the help of AI, the prime minister said.

People living in 13 villages around the TATR have benefitted from the move, and even tigers are protected, he said, citing that young entrepreneurs were also bringing innovations for wildlife conservation and eco-tourism. PTI COR ARU