Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister urges citizens to experience the Himalayan valleys in winter

Dehradun, Nov 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted Uttarakhand’s growing winter tourism landscape in his radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’, urging people across the country to explore the Himalayan valleys during the cold season.

Dedicating over two minutes of the programme to the hill state, he spoke of its growing appeal for winter travel, adventure sports, and destination weddings.

“These days, winter tourism in Uttarakhand is attracting a lot of people. Places like Auli, Munsyari, Dayara, and Chopta are becoming very popular during the winter season,” he said.

He also referred to the state’s first ‘High Altitude Ultra Run Marathon’, which was held recently at Adi Kailash in Pithoragarh at an elevation of 14,500 feet.

More than 750 athletes from 18 states braved sub-zero conditions for the 60-km run.

Modi noted that annual footfall to Adi Kailash has seen a sharp rise - from around 2,000 visitors three years ago to over 30,000 now.

Citing improved connectivity and tourism facilities, he said Uttarakhand has intensified its focus on strengthening infrastructure to support winter tourism.

The prime minister further said the state is also emerging as a wedding destination, especially along the Ganga, because of the golden winter sunshine and the drifting mountain fog.

Modi urged people to consider the Himalayan valleys for their winter travel plans, calling them a “lifelong experience”. "During winter, the Himalayan valleys become a lifelong experience. If you're planning a trip this winter, definitely consider the Himalayan valleys." His visit to Mukhba village in Uttarkashi last year had led to a surge in tourist activity across Harsil Valley, while a separate trip to Adi Kailash boosted pilgrimage tourism, officials said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked the prime minister, calling him Uttarakhand’s “biggest brand ambassador”.

He said the state government is working to position the region as a natural, spiritual, and adventure tourism hub in line with the prime minister's vision.