Mann-led Punjab govt has done exceptional work on war against drugs: Manish Sisodia

Chandigarh, Mar 24 (PTI) AAP senior leader and Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia on Monday highlighted the "remarkable achievements" of the Bhagwant Mann-led government in the last three years and said it has done exceptional work as part of its ongoing war against drugs.

Sisodia emphasised the Aam Aadmi Party's unwavering commitment to eradicating drugs from Punjab, accelerating development, and fulfilling the promises made to the people of Punjab.

On being appointed as party's Punjab affairs incharge, Sisodia expressed his gratitude to AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for entrusting him with the responsibility of overseeing Punjab's progress.

According to a party statement, Sisodia acknowledged the groundbreaking work done by the Mann government "in clearing the mess left by previous administrations and setting Punjab on a path of rapid development".

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab government has accomplished in just one month what previous governments couldn't achieve in decades," Sisodia remarked as he praised Mann's decisive leadership in tackling the drug menace, which he said, has plagued Punjab for years.

Sisodia emphasised that making Punjab drug-free remains the government's top priority.

He underscored that the fight against drugs is not just a government initiative but a mission for the AAP.

He noted that the Mann government, under Kejriwal's guidance, has waged an aggressive war on drugs in Punjab.

"The results are already visible. In just one month, the government has made significant strides that previous administrations failed to achieve in decades," he added.

Sisodia assured the public that the Punjab government is working tirelessly to ensure that every village in the state becomes drug-free.

"The government will reach every nook and corner of Punjab, leaving no stone unturned in its mission to eradicate drugs," he said here.

Highlighting the developmental work undertaken by the Mann government, Sisodia said, "The previous governments left Punjab in shambles, with rampant corruption, a crumbling education system, neglected healthcare, and skyrocketing unemployment." "In just three years, the Mann government has cleared 20 years of this mess, and now Punjab is developing at rocket speed." Sisodia cited the significant progress made in sectors like education, health, and employment under the AAP government.

He also said that "the recent surge in rapid decision-making and implementation of policies reflects the government's commitment to the welfare of the people".

Sisodia reaffirmed AAP's dedication to fulfilling the promises made during the elections.

"As the in-charge of Punjab, it is my responsibility to ensure that every promise made by Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann is delivered.

Punjab deserves good governance, and the AAP is committed to providing a transparent, accountable, and people-centric administration," he said.

He also reassured the people of Punjab that the government's focus will remain on improving education, healthcare, and infrastructure while fighting corruption and delivering a drug-free state.