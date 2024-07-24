Mann redresses people's grievances in Jalandhar

Chandigarh, Jul 24 (PTI) As part of the initiative to take the government to the people's doorsteps, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday redressed public grievances in Jalandhar under 'Doabe Ch Sarkar Tuhaade Dwaar' scheme.

Mann, who was flanked by officers from various departments including police, listened to the public grievances and resolved several of these on the spot.

Mann said he had taken a house on rent in Jalandhar when the by-election to the Jalandhar West constituency, which AAP won, were to be held recently.

"When the Jalandhar West bypolls were held, I took this house on rent. I had said this publicly that at least for two days in a week, I will remain present in Jalandhar," Mann told reporters.

On other days, a liaison officer and other government officials will remain present. People can give their applications on the other days and their issues will be resolved, he said.

Mann said he will stay two days a week in Jalandhar so that the people of Doaba and Majha regions of the state don't have to go to Chandigarh to get their work done.

"This is a good experience, I am feeling good. People are coming here from Pathankot, Ferozepur, Zira and other neighbouring places also," Mann said.

Earlier in the day, Mann had a meeting over lunch with AAP volunteers and workers in Jalandhar where he congratulated them for victory of party candidate Mohinder Bhagat in the by-poll. PTI SUN MNK MNK