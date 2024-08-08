Mann, Saini congratulate Indian hockey team; celebrations erupt at residences of players

Chandigarh, Aug 8 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday congratulated the Indian hockey team for winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, saying this historic win will pave the way for restoring the pristine glory of the national game.

The Indian team clinched its second successive bronze medal in the Olympic games after beating Spain 2-1 in the third-position playoff match in Paris.

Mann said the Indian players have made the entire country proud by exhibiting the best game and trouncing Spain by 2-1.

He said the players displayed one of the finest games in this prestigious match and steered their team to victory.

The chief minister reiterated that this historic win would pave the way for restoring the pristine glory of the national game in the country.

The entire team has made the country feel proud by this spectacular victory against Spain, said Mann, adding this victory will go down in the annals of sports history in golden words.

Mann said the team has once again upheld the glorious legacy of the great hockey players from the country, adding that 10 players from Punjab, who displayed finest hockey during the Olympics, will be rewarded with cash prizes worth Rs one crore each as per the state government's policy.

India won two consecutive medals in Tokyo and Paris after a gap of 52 years. Prior to this, the Indian hockey squad had two consecutive medals in 1968 at Mexico and 1972 at Munich, he said.

The Haryana chief minister also congratulated the Indian hockey team for winning the bronze medal.

"Another page has been added to the golden history of Indian hockey today. India won the bronze medal by defeating Spain 2-1 in a thrilling match," Saini said in a post on X.

Several other politicians, including Congress leaders Partap Singh Bajwa and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, as well congratulated the team.

"Congratulations to India's hockey team for clinching the Bronze medal against Spain in the Paris Olympic Games 2024! This victory is a testament to the indomitable spirit and relentless efforts of our players, with a special mention to those hailing from Punjab, whose extraordinary dedication played a pivotal role in this historic achievement," said Bajwa in a post on X.

Badal said, "Well done, Team India! Your perseverance and teamwork have earned us the Bronze. The nation celebrates with you!" Meanwhile, celebrations erupted at the hockey players' residences with their family members and fans exchanging sweets and dancing to the beats of 'dhol'.

The family members of Indian hockey team skipper Harmanpreet Singh in Amritsar's Timmowal village were ecstatic over the victory.

Harmanpreet's father Sarabjit Singh thanked the almighty for the Indian team's victory.

Singh's mobile phone was continuously ringing for congratulatory messages.

"For us, it is a gold medal," Singh said, adding he was immensely happy that the team won the medal at the Paris Olympics.

When asked about his son Harmanpreet, who is fondly called 'sarpanch', he said that the entire team performed very well.

Singh urged Punjab Chief Minister Mann to set up a stadium in Timmowal village.

Harmanpreet's mother Rajwinder Kaur said the entire team performed brilliantly. "We are proud of them," she said, adding that she was praying during the match.

Harmanpreet's brother Komalpreet Singh said the entire village was happy over the victory.

In Jalandhar as well, the family members of Mandeep Singh were happy over the hockey team's performance.